The United States police have revealed that guns and drugs were found in the luggage of passengers on the private jet that carried Juice Wrld to the city before he died.

The up-and-coming rapper had suffered a medical emergency early Sunday shortly after arriving at Chicago’s Midway International Airport.

Wrld, whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

In a statement Tuesday, Chicago police said they were given a tip-off “in regards to a private jet arriving at the airport which contained a large amount of narcotics.”

According to the statement, upon their arrival, the police found the occupants of the plane with two loaded luggage carts.

The police said a search of the luggage found 41 bags of what’s suspected to be marijuana and six prescription bottles of suspected liquid codeine, two 9 mm pistols, a 40-caliber pistol, a high-capacity ammunition magazine and metal-piercing bullets.

But none of the plane’s occupants claimed ownership of the luggage.

Police said it was during the search that Wrld had a seizure and a Homeland Security officer administered Narcan (used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose) to the victim.

Wrld’s cause of death is still pending following an autopsy, authorities said.

Two armed guards traveling with the rapper were arrested for misdemeanor gun violations unrelated to his death, according to police.

Both are due in court December 30.