Taraba: Gov. Ishaku Tasks State Governments On Human Rights Promotion

The Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba has urged state and local governments to be fully involved in the promotion of human rights, Concise News reports.

Ishaku made this call while speaking at the 2019 Human Rights Conference held at the United States Consulate in Lagos, in commemoration of Human Rights Day.

The day is set aside to celebrate the December 10, 1948 adoption of the landmark Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the UN General Assembly.

The declaration proclaimed the inalienable rights of all people and an annual reminder that everyone is entitled to civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights regardless of race or any other status.

According to Ishaku, states could be involved in the promotion of human rights by providing access to quality education.

“Education is the bedrock of every society and it exposes the brain to think of alternatives to all situations.

“I am thankful that Taraba State is above in education.

“We are ranked first in the northeast in terms of education because of the work that has been put in place,” he said.

The governor, however, said that the work did not end at just providing quality education but also ensuring that the educated are economically empowered.

“Taraba State has done well to pick individuals from each ward to be empowered, trained and helped to set up various businesses.

“We have empowered women in tailoring, welding, computer education and other aspects that are now changing the psyche of the people.

“Education and empowerment are very critical indices that must come in place for people to effectively exercise their rights,” he said.

The conference was organized by Adeola Oyinlade, a Human Rights and International Law expert, who has done numerous works to strengthen respect and support for the protection of human rights in Nigeria.

Oyinlade, in his remarks, said that attention was more focused on the Federal Government as regards issues of promoting human rights.

He said that each state had important role to play and commended Taraba and Ekiti states for their works toward the promotion of human rights.

Oyinlade was presented with the 2018 International Bar Association (IBA) Human Rights Award for his extensive human rights and pro bono work in Nigeria.