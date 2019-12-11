Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ajanaku has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the alleged invasion of a court by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Concise News reported that the DSS last Friday re-arrested activist Omoyele Sowore during his trial at an Abuja Federal High Court.

Sowore’s re-arrest came barely one day after his release on bail by the DSS after four months in detention for organising the #RevolutionNow protests in the country.

Speaking on the matter, Ajanaku, who is from Oyo State, told journalists in Ibadan on Tuesday that the incident was a “show of shame.”

He claimed that the court has been desecrated and called on Buhari to swiftly set up a committee to investigate the incident.

“While I wouldn’t want to poke nose into a case already in court, it, however, behoves on me to categorically state here that the drama that happened inside the competent court of law on Friday, last week is unacceptable, embarrassing,” the APC chieftain noted.

“This could be an act or attempt to disparage the APC led Federal Government and to portray President Muhammad Buhari as unrepentant human rights violator, as well as an apostle of anarchy government.”

He added: “What people failed to realise is the possibility of enemies within. If the allegations against the DSS are found to be true, then no one must be shielded but allow to face the wrath of law.

“One wonders why an agency of the Federal Government that has every instrument to arrest any citizen without causing embarrassment for the nation descended so low to ridicule the entire nation before the international community.

“Knowing the importance of the case involved and that over 200 million people across the globe were glued either to the television or social media waiting for the pronouncement of the court, the act is unforgivable and action must be taken accordingly.”

Furthermore, he said: “On the other hand, should the allegation of stage-managing the situation levelled by the DSS against Sowore’s group be unveiled to be right, then it should be seen as a criminal act and must be addressed accordingly.

“So, I believe the presidency should as a matter of urgency constitute an independent panel of enquiry to fish out those behind the ugly incident.

“It’s stupidity that can make someone to take a sensitive issue of this nature for granted or with levity. The issue has started generating heat both within and outside the country.

“The respect, dignity, and honour accorded Nigerians living abroad will be affected. Nigeria International Trade will suffer a setback, investors from developed nations will be discouraged.

“How do you expect a citizen from a country accused of having no respect for the rule of law to be treated? Already, America has started investigating the issue.”