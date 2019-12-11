A woman has claimed to have seen “the Messiah” at Prophet T.B Joshua’s Synagogue Church for All Nations (SCOAN), Concise News reports.

Concise News learned that the women claimed she saw a tall figure dressed in a white garment as she climbed The SCOAN altar on Sunday.

According to the lady whose name was not mentioned by The SCOAN, she could not behold the figure who allegedly spoke through her saying: “I am the Messiah. My people should believe the God of Prophet T.B. Joshua. Everyone here will never lack anymore.”

