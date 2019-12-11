The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over the fresh rift between his wife, Aisha and nephew, Mamman Daura.

Concise News reports that Nigeria’s First Lady had accused Daura of giving a presidential directive without her husband’s knowledge. She also accused the president’s nephew of issuing a directive to one of Buhari’s media aides, Garba Shehu, not to recognise her office.

This is happening less than three months after the president’s wife and Daura’s family faced off following her return from a two-month foreign trip.

The First Lady had accused Daura and others of hijacking her husband’s presidency and threatened not to support Buhari’s second term bid.

However, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition PDP said the public outburst by the First Lady was “another sad commentary”.

Ologbondiyan said the fresh rift has further exposed the alleged “incompetence” of the president and why governance has allegedly failed under his watch.

He said that the development had also exposed the alleged failure of Buhar to lead and enforce “an organised governance structure,” and that the governance of Nigeria has been “ceded to the cabal.”

Ologbondiya urged Buhari to immediately put his house in order and save the nation further embarrassment.

He said that never in the history of the nation had “the office, essence and symbol of Nigeria’s presidency been so stripped and ridiculed.”

The statement read in part: “Instead of governance, the Buhari Presidency has continued to serve Nigerians and the international community with tragicomedies that make mockery of leadership.

“Nigerians can now further see why nothing works under the Buhari presidency; why the administration has remained shambolic and plagued with policy somersault and executive recklessness; why our economy has remained comatose and why our nation has been dangerously drifting to the brinks under President Buhari’s watch.”