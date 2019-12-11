Oyo To Recall Civil Servants Wrongfully Dismissed, Retired

The Oyo State government has promised to reinstate civil servants wrongly dismissed or retired by the former administration.

Governor Seyi Makinde, who made the promise on Tuesday, assured that the state government would honour all court judgments on the cases of dismissed and retired civil servants.

It would be recalled that the immediate past Governor of the State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi dismissed and retired some civil servants based on certain allegations.

Due to the controversy the action has generated, the incumbent governor had set up a committee to look into this move and those found to have been wrongly dismissed or retired are to be reinstated.

Makinde, who noted that the decision was part of the resolutions reached at the state executive meeting held recently at the executive chamber of the governor’s office, stated that all civil servants dismissed or retired without following due process and the civil service regulations would be recalled and pardoned.

The governor also disclosed that the state has approved N57.4million for the cost of running the intervention classes for JSS three students in public secondary schools, adding that 1,480 Mathematics and English teachers and teams of monitors would conduct the extra-mural classes in the state.

In another development, the governor approved N1.1billion for 700 primary schools and local government retirees for the first time in eight years.

The governor’s gesture sent the pensioners into jubilation and praises to the administration which they described as first of its kind in the state in many years.