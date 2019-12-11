Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has described the signing of the state Anti-Corruption Bill 2019 into law as a signal of his readiness to enforce probity and accountability.

The bill which was passed by the State House of Assembly last week finally got approval and has become active with the assent given by the governor.

Makinde immediately after his assent, transferred the law to the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Oyelowo Oyewo for further administrative actions.

The governor had, as part of initial declarations upon assumption of office, declared that the State under his watch would establish its own anti-corruption agency to ensure probity, accountability and good governance.

While signing the bill into law Governor Makinde said there is nothing to be scared of as the anti-corruption law has been domesticated to bring governance closer to the grassroots and guard the resources of the state in the same manner.

Makinde added that the law has no political colouration just as corruption and underdevelopment have no political leanings.