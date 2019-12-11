Italian side Napoli on Wednesday appointed Gennaro Gattuso as the new head coach, replacing the sacked Carlo Ancelotti, Concise News reports.

The 41-year-old Gattuso, who won the World Cup with Italy in 2006, left his previous role as AC Milan boss at the end of last season after failing to take the team into the Champions League.

It was learned that the World Cup winner has joined on a provisional six-month deal with an option of a further 12 months.

Napoli announced the decision to dismiss Ancelotti an hour after he led the club to the knockout stages of the Champions League with a 4-0 home win against Genk, ending a nine-match run in all competitions without victory.

Both Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport claimed before the game that Ancelotti was set to be fired whatever the result and Napoli wasted no time pulling the trigger.

Ancelotti has been heavily linked with both vacancies at Arsenal and Everton, with the latter reportedly set to firm up their interest in the coming days.