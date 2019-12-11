Naira Marley, ASUU Strike Top Google Search In 2019

Google has disclosed that the Academic Staff of University Union(ASUU) strike topped online searches by Nigerians in 2019.

Others that made the top five include Naira Marley, AFCON 2019, What is xenophobia and Wizkid.

Google, in a statement Wednesday on 2019 Year in Search, disclosed popular musician, Naira Marley was the most searched individual by Nigerians in 2019, beating former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the 2019 presidential election.

Also, Regina Daniels was the most searched actor, ranking over others like Genevieve Nnaji, Tonto Dikeh and Hadiza Gabon among others while Wizkid,”Joro” was the most searched songs in 2019.

Below is the table of searches by Nigerians in 2019, according to Google.

Top trending news searches

ASUU strike AFCON 2019 Naira Marley Women’s World Cup 2019 Xenophobia Election result XXXtentacion iPhone 11 MC Oluomo Headies Award 2019

Top Trending People

Naira Marley Atiku Neymar MC Oluomo Rema Cameron Boyce XXXtentacion Teni Nipsey Hussle DJ Arafat

Top Trending Sports People

Neymar Emiliano Sala David Luiz Bruno Fernandes Higuaín Nicolas Pepe Tammy Abraham Denis Suarez Daniel James Isaac Promise

Top Trending Actors

Regina Daniels Genevieve Nnaji Tonto Dikeh Hadiza Gabon Ini Edo Eniola Badmus Iyabo Ojo Femi Adebayo Ken Erics Toyin Aimakhu

Top Trending Questions

What is xenophobia? What is ruga? What is terrorism? What is election? What is justice? What is political party? What is revolution? What is capital market? What is happening in South Africa? What is first aid?

Top Trending Songs

Joro – Wizkid Dangote – Burna Boy Brown Skin Girl – Beyoncé, Wizkid, St Jhn Woske – Olamide Pawon – Olamide Risky – Davido Billionaire – Teni Oil and Gas – Olamide Uyo Meyo – Teni Blow my mind – Davido, Chris Brown

Top Trending Movies/ TV Shows