The founder of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua has said that reading the Bible and living by it’s word is key to maintenance of the blessings God bestowed upon one, Concise News reports.

In a world where temptation is literally everywhere, Prophet Joshua at The SCOAN Sunday Mass Service expatiated on how believers can maintain the blessings of God in their lives.

In an instructive sermon with the televangelist simply titled, ‘How To Maintain God’s Blessings’, TB Joshua stressed that ‘maintenance is important’.

How Lady Saw ‘Messiah’ In Synagogue

Meanwhile, a woman has claimed to have seen “the Messiah” at Prophet T.B Joshua’s SCOAN.

The women claimed she saw a tall figure dressed in a white garment as she climbed The SCOAN altar on Sunday.

According to the lady whose name was not mentioned by The SCOAN, she could not behold the figure who allegedly spoke through her saying: “I am the Messiah. My people should believe the God of Prophet T.B. Joshua. Everyone here will never lack anymore.”

T.B Joshua’s The SCOAN posted this on its Twitter handle and wrote alongside the lady’s photos: “A woman who climbed The SCOAN Altar explained that she saw [a] tall figure in white she could not behold.

“‘ I am the Messiah. My people should believe the God of Prophet T.B. Joshua. Everyone here will never lack anymore,” the awesome figure spoke through the woman.'”

Watch the video of TB Joshua’s sermon on ‘How To Maintain God’s Blessings’ below: