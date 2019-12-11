Gov. Obaseki Visits Apostle Suleman's Omega Fire Ministries (Photos/Video)

The Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki on Sunday visited Apostle Suleman Johnson’s Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide.

Concise News reports that at the annual Thanksgiving service of the church in Auchi, Edo state, the governor disclosed plans to expand Edo’s ‘AgripreneurScheme’ to benefit more farmers in the South-southern state.

Governor Obaseki says the scheme was successful in 2019, and the government is applying and expanding the facilities across areas like piggery, and crops such as cassava and oil palm.

According to the states’s number one citizen, what the Edo government is doing is “to encourage more youths to participate in our ‘Agripreneurprogramme’ where we give them the support, facilities and opportunities to cultivate crops that will be bought by off-takers.”

It expresses hope that by next year, the state will have massive expansion in the areas of livestock and boost food sufficiency.

Reacting to the governor’s visit, Apostle Suleman demonstrated his gratitude.

On his part, Governor Obaseki said: “I cannot imagine what our lives would have been in Nigeria without our men of God. People like Apostle Suleman who leads millions like you to continuously pray for this nation.”

Thanks my friend and brother,Governor Godwin obaseki(edo state governor) for worshipping with me in church on sunday..Blessings pic.twitter.com/8sUluJzfGG — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) December 11, 2019

