American rapper Cardi B has waded into the face-off among citizens of Nigeria and Ghana on social media following her visit to the west African countries.

Concise News reports that Cardi B stormed Nigeria’s commercial centre, Lagos, on Thursday, December 5, for Livespot X Festival, which held on Saturday after which she headed for Ghana’s capital, Accra.

Despite the fact that her arrival in west Africa brought much excitement to her fans, some drama occurred which led to debates on the streets of social media.

Twitter users compared the two countries in terms of infrastructure, music talents, education, composure, among others.

But in a live video on Instagram, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker maintained that the beef between the countries is fake.

According to her, they love each other, stating that they are both like Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

Cardi B also did not hesitate to say she loves and misses both Nigeria and Ghana.

She said: “I didn’t know that the beef between Ghana and Nigeria is fake. They are just like Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico – they love each other but they fake beef with each other.

“But I like both countries. I wish I had more time to spend in both countries. I had fun everything.”