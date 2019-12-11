FAAN Speaks On Banning Uber, Bolt, Others From Airports

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has denied banning taxi-hailing services like Uber, Bolt and others from operating in airports in the country.

Concise News understands that there were reports (not here) that FAAN has banned taxi-hailing services from working in airports in Nigeria.

A Twitter user identified as Igala High Chief on Tuesday posted a signpost which claimed that FAAN has banned all taxi-hailing services from operating in airports in Nigeria.

“Apparently FAAN has issued a notice that @UberNigeria & @Boltappng drivers are not allowed to pick up passengers from the Airport & stipulated a N10,000 for any driver caught doing so,” he wrote. “Nigeria is ready for business indeed.”

FAAN in a swift response to another Twitter user who made the same claim, however, denied taking such a step, saying the signpost did not originate from the Federal Government agency.

“The message did not originate from FAAN. Uber and taxify are free to drop passengers at our airports.”

Also, in a statement later released by FAAN, it said: “A group of persons did that without recourse to FAAN management. Please disregard.

“Members of the public are free to be dropped at our airports by whatever means of transportation.”