EFCC Arraigns Ex-Lagos House Speaker Ikuforiji Over Corruption

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned former speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji and his aide Oyebode Atoyebi on a fresh charge of laundering N673 million.

This is coming four years after they were initially acquitted by the court.

The case is before Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

It was slated for trial on 27 November but adjourned till today because the defendants were absent.

Ikuforiji is facing a 54-count charge of money laundering along with Atoyebi.