Don't Be Selective In Anti-graft War, NBA Tells Buhari

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has said that the only way the war against corruption will succeed is by avoiding carrying it out in a selective and discriminative manner.

According to the NBA’s President, Paul Usoro (SAN), the anti-corruption war must also not be tainted in corruption, media trial or laced with vendetta, as it would only encourage the malaise in the country.

NBA which is the body of all lawyers in the country made its position known in commemoration of the 2019 International Anti-Corruption Day.

The NBA President who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for making the fight against corruption the priority of his administration, said: “The fight must, however, not be selective or discriminatory in nature. It must not even be perceived to be selective or discriminatory.”

International Anti-Corruption Day has been observed annually, on 9 December, since the passage of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption on 31 October 2003 to raise public awareness for anti-corruption.