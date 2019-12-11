Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has referred to Broda Shaggi as his son-in-law after a video, in which his daughter, DJ Cuppy, appears to have kissed the comedian, emerged online.

The hilarious video shows Broda Shaggi in a dreamworld kissing DJ Cuppy but collapsed afterwards.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, the female DJ wrote: “Dreams do come through, congrats to Brodashaggi” with a Kiss emoji.

In his reaction, Otedola, who appeared to be joking, wrote: “My son-in-law.”

As of Wednesday morning, the clip, which was also posted on Broda Shaggi’s Instagram handle, had recorded about 700,000 views.