President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Aswan, Egypt, to attend a forum designed to set “an agenda for sustainable peace and development in Africa.”

According to a statement signed by the President’s Media Aide, Garba Shehu, the forum is expected to hold between Wednesday, December 11 and Thursday, December 12.

It aims to address the interconnections between peace and development in Africa while promoting Africa-led solutions.

The initiative is being launched by the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in his capacity as the Chairman of the African Union (AU) and as an advocate of post-conflict reconstruction and development in Africa.

The gathering is expected to bring together heads of state and government, leaders from regional and international organizations, financial institutions, private sector, and civil societies as well as scholars, among others.

The President was accompanied by Governors Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, Godwin Obaseki of Edo and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, as well as the minister of Defence, National Security Adviser and Director-General of the NIA.

President Buhari is expected back in Abuja on Friday.