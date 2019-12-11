Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer to the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has sued the Nigeria Police Force over an alleged invasion of his house and alleged killing of four occupants by operatives of the force.

Concise News understands that Ejiofor dragged the police before the Federal High Court in Abuja and has demanded the sum of N2 billion as compensation and damages for the burning of his house and alleged shooting of his aged mother by the police at his home to in Anambra State on December 2.

In the legal action instituted on his behalf by his lawyer Maxwell Okpara, Ejiofor is also asking the court to restrain the police from further harassing, intimidating, threatening his life and destroying his properties.

He further applied for an order of the court stopping the respondents from threatening him with arrest and torture and to compel them to retract the public notice made on December 3, which declared him wanted and to also tender apology to him in five major newspapers and any other form of reparation.

Meanwhile, police authorities in Anambra State last week declared Ejiofor wanted following an incident in Oraifite town which led to the killing of two police officers by suspected members of the proscribed IPOB group.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, John Abang while declaring Ejiofor wanted urged residents in the state to promptly report any information on his whereabouts to the police or other security agencies.