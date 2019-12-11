Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s Counsel Proffers Solution To Barr. Ejiofor's Ordeal

A Counsel to the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor has said that ‘the only solution’ to his colleague, Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor’s present ordeal is to set up a Commission of Inquiry, Concise News reports.

The Anambra State Police Command last Tuesday declared Ejiofor, lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu wanted in connection with the alleged murder of two police officers in Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state a day earlier.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, had in a statement said two police officers were killed by suspected IPOB members while others were inflicted with machete cuts in the incident.

On their part, IPOB accused the police of setting fire on the home of Ejiofor in Oraifite, Anambra State.

Sharing his thoughts on the matter, Ejimakor, a legal practitioner himself, says police manhunt is not the ‘solution’.

He writes on his known Twitter handle on Monday: “On Barr Ifeanyi Ejiofor: The solution does NOT lie in police manhunt. The ONLY solution is to set up a Commission of Inquiry, of which Obiano (not Buhari) has authority under the Law. It’s a COMMUNAL (not #IPOB) issue that lies under State jurisdiction. Call off the manhunt NOW!”

Ejiofor had since gone into hiding. He said from his hideout that the police of attempting to assassinate him.

In a video of the lawyer recounting his side of the story, he could be seen standing in a dimly lit unpainted room.

According to him, the police first came to his house by 6 a.m. and requested to see him but he was not around.

He said that his elder brother was able to contact him and briefed him about the police presence.

He said he spoke to the leader of the police team whom he simply said was the DPO of the Oraifite police station.

According to him, the DPO told him that “they did not come for him but for one of his boys who was involved in a local matter.”

The DPO, however, said that he would like to see him.

Ejiofor said he promised to see the officer around 10 a.m. same day.

He said it was while he was on the way to the police station that “he got information that police have invaded his house and killed four persons and carted away their bodies with many others injured, including his mother, who sustained bullet wounds”.

Ejiofor alleged that the police intended to kill him.

He called on international agencies especially the Amnesty International to investigate the incident.

The lawyer claimed that more than 20 persons were killed in the attack.

In a reaction to Ejiofor’s claims, Haruna Mohammed, the police’s voice denied that the force wanted to assassinate the lawyer.

He said the police were there to carry out their official duties when they were attacked and two of the officers were killed.

He challenged IPOB and Ejiofor to present any evidence that the police killed anybody during the incident.

“You have seen the body of the two policemen burnt in their car, let them provide similar evidence of their members who they claimed were killed”, he said.