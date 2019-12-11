A Federal High Court in Lagos has adjourned the continuation of trial of singer, Naira Marley who is facing fraud charges, Concise News learnt.

The trial was initially fixed for Wednesday, December 11, but was adjourned until Thursday, following a letter by defence counsel, Olalejan Ojo, who was not available.

Marley, charged by Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is facing 11 counts bordering on conspiracy, possession of counterfeit credit cards, and fraud.

According to the counts, the defendant allegedly committed the offences on 26 November, 2018, 11 December, 2018, and 10 May, 2019.

The “Issa goal” singer had been arraigned on 20 May before Justice Oweibo, but he denied the charges.

Following a bail application by his counsel, Ojo, the court granted Fashola bail in the sum of N2 million with sureties in like sum.