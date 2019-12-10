Nigerian rapper, Ycee has weighed in on speculations that late American rapper Juice Wrld died due to excess consumption of drugs, Concise News reports.

Concise News reports that the rapper died at the age of 21 after he reportedly suffered a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport on the day he died.

Since the announcement of his death, there have also been series of reports on social media platforms that drugs killed him just because he was known to be an addict.

Reacting, Ycee slammed social media users, saying they ought to wait for autopsy reports before passing judgement

The rapper said said the speculation that the rapper died as a result of excess drugs intake was birthed out of inconsistency and insensitivity.

You haven’t tweeted “say no to drugs” the entire year. Someone’s just died … you didn’t even wait for the autopsy report and una don turn rehab specialists ☹️ — ZAHEER! (@iam_YCee) December 8, 2019

Also taking to his Instagram handle, the rapper wrote “The subtle sprinkle of self-righteousness that lies in typing a SAY NO TO DRUGS message when someone that’s been known to be a strong drug user just dies is very insensitive, judgmental and inconsistent!

“Don’t get me mistaken I AM IN NO WAY SUPPORTING ANY FORM OF DRUG ABUSE AND MISUSE but if the entire year, you never saw it fit to spread awareness against drug usage up until a time of mourning when someone has just died just know your message is insensitive and your fight against drugs as most of you have chosen to put it is INCONSISTENT”