Wole Soyinka Centre Apologises To Osinbajo Over Award Suspension

The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) has apologised to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for suspending the presentation of his Integrity Award amidst protests over repression of freedom of speech in Nigeria.

Concise News had reported that the WSCIJ announced that it was postponing the presentation of an Integrity Award to Osinbajo.

The centre said the postponement was in response to the protest against what she called, “the repression of freedom of speech” by the present administration, citing the case of the convener of #RevolutionNow Movement and Sahara Reporters’ Publisher, Omoyele Sowore.

After the centre postponed the award on Monday, Osinbajo released a copy of a letter informing the WSCIJ of his inability to attend the award presentation.

According to the vice president, it would be “insensitive” to attend the event with the recent development concerning Sowore’s rearrest.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, WSCIJ Executive Director, Motunrayo Alaka, said Osinbajo chose not to attend its presentation of the Anti-Corruption Defender Award to him.

She said: “We were wrong and the Vice-President is right.

“WSCIJ accepts the statement from the Vice President’s Office as the true position on its intended award to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

“An in-house communication gap caused the difference in the use of language and we accept responsibility for this.

“The WSCIJ stands by its intention to award the Vice President the Integrity Specialty of its Anti-Corruption Defender Award.”