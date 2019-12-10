The United Kingdom has asked the Nigerian government to respect the rule of law concerning the continued detention of the convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore.

Concise News had reported that Sowore was rearrested by operatives of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) on Friday at a Federal High Court in Abuja, a situation that has sparked reactions from many.

In a tweet on its Twitter handle on Tuesday, the British High Commission in Nigeria, called on the federal government to respect the fundamentals for democracy, stating that the ideals set out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights should be upheld.

According to the UK govt, it is committed to defending and strengthening human rights worldwide and working to end gender-based violence.

The tweet read: “As we celebrate #HumanRightsDay, we encourage all political, state and non-state actors to uphold the ideals set out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, signed 71 years ago today.

“We are following closely the continued detention of #Sowore. Respect for the rule of law and free and responsible speech is fundamental for #democracy.

“The UK is committed to defending and strengthening human rights worldwide and, as we conclude #16DaysofActivism2019, working to end gender-based violence.”

The Federal Government had filed a seven-count bordering on treasonable felony and money laundering against the human rights activist in September.