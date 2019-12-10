Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said his government will not pay West African Examination Council (WAEC) examination fees for students.

Concise News understands that Makinde noted this on Monday in a statement where he said the payment of the WAEC examination fees is the responsibility of parents in the State.

He said the payment of the examination fees was not captured in his free education policy, a promise he made when he was sworn-in as the leader of the South-West State.

“The free education policy in Oyo State focuses on the provision of education free of all fees and levies, free learning and teaching materials, better environment for learning and improving the skills of Education Service providers,” he added.

“WAEC is an external examination. Internal examinations are free. It’s the responsibility of parents to pay for any external examination fees, while the government prepares the students for the exams, including [the] provision of the materials needed.

“The free education policy under Chief Bola Ige in the 1980s did not include payment for WAEC examination fees.

“Our government will reward deserving and outstanding students in future.”