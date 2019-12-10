Without stating the reason for their differences, Nigerian singer, Terry G has taken to Instagram to tender a heartfelt apology to his babymama, Mimi Omoregbe.

Concise News understands that Terry G and his babymama welcomed their son back in November 2012.

In the apology note, the singer expressed regrets about his past actions, saying “he totally deserves all the anger and resentment”

Terry G wrote “sometimes, there are simply no words that can adequately Express the depth of a person’s feelings that are plagued by regrets, guilt and sadness for a wrong done.

“I want to tell u am sorry a thousand times, but that cant undo what has been done or ease the pain in your heart.

“I totally deserve all the anger and resentment from you ,u are the nicest person any sane man wld wanna have as a part of them in this thing called life ,your calmness,niceness, understanding is unbeatable,how and why I did not think of moments u might get really hurt and walk away, without a word, your silence is killing, am full of regrets.

“Pls @cocomims ,I know I don’t have the right to ask anything from you when I have offended u,but if u can find it in your heart to forgive me and give me other opportunity to prove to u how much I love u.and a chance to make your future a happier one with more laughters and few tears.