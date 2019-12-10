American rapper, Cardi B has taken to her Instagram handle to lament that she misses Africa, after her departure from Nigeria and Ghana.

Concise News reports Cardi B stormed Nigeria’s commercial centre, Lagos, on Thursday, December 5, for Livespot X Festival, which held on Saturday after which she headed for Ghana’s capital, Accra.

The sensational rapper, no doubt, had unforgettable moments in Africa’s most populous country, ranging from her jollof rice with fish meal, her visit to a strip club, orphanage home, and the memorable musical performance at the Livespot X festival.

The “Be Careful” crooner obviously had a nice time in Nigeria, as she shared most of those moments on her Instagram handle.

After her departure from Ghana,Cardi B took to her insta stories to admit that she misses the Africa.

One of her post reads “missing Nigeria”, another reads “take me back to Africa”

Recall that the Grammy award winner had in a live video said she likes Nigeria a lot.

“I like this country a lot and the reason is because you find everything you are looking for, this country has tourism, like you wanna go to beaches and relax with your husband, your wife, they have them,” she said.

“If you are looking for people with culture, how people make a living how they are living, you have them. Everybody is busy, everyone is going to a place, the street is always crowded.”