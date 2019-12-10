The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) have said Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is not keen on going for Ebere Eze.

Concise News understands that the NFF President Amaju Pinnick had recently met with Ebere Eze who features for Queens Park Rangers (QPR) to switch allegiance to Nigeria.

Rohr, however, wants the NFF to go for Liverpool star Ovie Ejaria, 22, who is on loan at Reading and has played 17 times, netting thrice.

Ejaria was born in London, UK but is qualified to play for the Super Eagles eagles via his parents who are Nigerians.

He has featured for the English team at U-21 level but is still eligible to play for the Nigerian senior team.

Rohr is interested in going for Ejaria and has told the NFF to convince him to feature for the West Africans.

“He’s (Ovie Ejiara) a good player no doubt and I will prefer him in the team now than the player (Eberechi Eze) the Federation are in talks with,” Soccernet NG quoted Rohr as saying.

“We will contact him and know what must be done to make him play for us. He is a better player than Eze.”