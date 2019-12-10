Cristiano Ronaldo, his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr are pictured inside the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards at The London Palladium on October 23, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son has been named the best striker in a U-9 youth tournament which was won by Juventus, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Ronaldo Jr has been in great form for Juventus where, as of October 2019, he scored 58 goals and had 18 assists in 28 matches this season.

Ronaldo’s eldest son helped Juventus beat Chieri 3-2 in the “Cavour Trophy” final and scored three goals at the competition.

His father, who plays for Juventus main team, took to his Instagram handle to post a picture of his son and the best striker trophy and wrote: “I’m a proud daddy.”