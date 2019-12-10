The Kogi State Police Command has paraded six persons in connection with the killing of Salome Abuh, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) woman leader in the state.

Concise News had reported that the PDP chieftain in Wada Aro, Ochadamu Ward in Ofu Local Government of the state was roasted alive during the November 16 governorship election, when political thugs barricaded her house, doused it with petrol and set it ablaze during the November 16 elections in the state.

While parading the suspects in Lokoja, the state capital, on Tuesday, Akeem Busari, Commissioner of Police, said his men in collaboration with local vigilantes arrested them on November 22.

He identified the six suspects as Ocholi Edicha, Adamu Haruna, Onu Egbunu, Musa Alidu, Attai Haruna and Attah Ejeh.

Busari said Edicha confessed he led the gang to Abuh’s house and also revealed that they had been masterminding a series of robberies in the state.

The commissioner of police said all those involved in the act will not go unpunished as investigation was ongoing.

The suspects, however, denied killing Abuh but admitted being thieves operating in the area.

Abuh has been buried amid tears in her village in Obala in Ofu Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

The interment held on Saturday amid tears and agony from the victim’s husband, children, friends, and political associates among other sympathisers.

Dignitaries who attended the funeral included the PDP governorship candidate in Kogi, Musa Wada, his running mate, Samuel Aro, and other PDP chieftains in the state.