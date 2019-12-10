Nigerians Mournful Over Maersk Boss Attack
Maersk MS and his family/File Photo

Nigerians are grieving over the attack on the family of the Managing Director of transport and logistics company, Maersk (Nigeria), Gildas Tohouo.

Concise News reports that the attack which occurred at Tohouo’s home in Lagos on Sunday left his foreign national wife, Bernadette dead. Multiple reports say she was forced to drink acid.

The Maersk boss was critically injured and has been taken to an undisclosed hospital in the Victoria Island area of the state.

Two suspects — Ade Akanbi and Olamide Adegoke — have been arrested and the knives used in perpetrating the crime recovered.

Maersk is a Danish business conglomerate with activities in the transport, logistics and energy sectors. It has been the largest container ship and supply vessel operator in the world since 1996.

See some reactions below: