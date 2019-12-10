Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Tuesday, December 10th, 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Muhammad M. Nami to replace Babatunde Fowler as the chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). A statement by the Presidency said that Fowler, whose tenure expired on 9 December, is expected to hand over to the most senior director on the board, who will take charge, pending the Senate confirmation of the new board.

Immediate past Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Tunde Fowler, has appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for giving him the privilege to serve the nation. In a handover over ceremony at about 6.39pm inside the boardroom of the FIRS on Monday, Fowler also thanked the staff of the service for what he was able to do with their support.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed that he told the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) to suspend the Integrity award given to him. Osinbajo made this known in a letter released by his Media Aide, Laolu Akande, on Monday, which he wrote to the centre.

Femi Falana (SAN), counsel to the convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore, has accused the Federal Government of planning to charge his client with terrorism. In a statement on Monday, Falana, counsel to Sowore, said after failing in many charges, including treasonable felony and cyberstalking, the federal government has now “concluded plans to charge Sowore with terrorism”.

The Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says millions of Nigerians are not bothered about the rearrest of Omoyele Sowore, the convener of Revolution Now. Adesina said this while speaking as a guest on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, on Monday.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Monday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in the power sector to overcome the challenges facing steady power supply in Nigeria. Lawan stated this while declaring open a one-day round-table discussion with the theme: “Addressing Nigeria’s Power Problems” organized by the Senate Committee on Power.

Wife of the Managing Director of Maersk Line, Mrs. Gildas Tohouo, has been killed after armed men attacked them in their residence in the Ikoyi area of Lagos. Concise News understands the couple resides at the Cul De Sac Compound, the same as former Head of State Ernest Shonekan which is off Oba Adeyinka Oyekan.

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja Tuesday for Aswan, Egypt, to attend the Aswan Forum designed to set “An Agenda for Sustainable Peace and Development in Africa.” A statement by the Presidency said the Forum which holds December 11-12, 2019, is an initiative to address the interconnections between peace and development in Africa while promoting Africa-led solutions through strengthening policies and practices.

Coalition of civil society organizations in Nigeria has issued a 14- day ultimatum to the Federal Government demanding the release of the convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore. This ultimatum follows the invasion of the Federal High Court in Abuja by the Department of State Service (DSS) operatives who rearrested Sowore. The groups at a news conference in Abuja on Monday also demanding the release of all illegally detained by the DSS as well as other security agencies.

Arsenal produced a spirited second-half fightback to finally return to winning ways and give Freddie Ljungberg his first three points as Gunners boss with a 3-1 Premier League triumph over West Ham. Ljungberg made a raft of changes to the side that had lost at home to Brighton last week, with Pepe’s display as a half-time substitute in that game enough to earn him a start, while Martinelli was also included as Alexandre Lacazette dropped to the bench.

