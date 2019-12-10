Graduate volunteers of the Muhammadu Buhari-administration’s N-Power programme are calling on Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq to ensure stipends are paid as promised.

Concise News understands that the Federal Government is owing roughly 500, 000 beneficiaries of the scheme two-month pay. They earn N30, 000 per month.

Although, Hajia Farouq did reveal in a Press Conference last Monday that her ministry is working towards settling payments on or before 20th of December.

Yet, as the ‘countdown’ continues, beneficiaries are asking the minister in charge of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) to ‘make them happy’.

Check out some comments from concerned citizens below:

when will this one have time for Real issues like unpaid stipend of Npower . — Ibrahim yamah (@Ibrahimyamah) December 10, 2019

@Sadiya_farouq i wish you the best, and journey mercy back home please kindly pay @npower_ng beneficiaries their hard earned stipend they labored for, this is the third month of non payment of stipends — Ayodele Johnson 🌼 (@johnsonpark85) December 10, 2019

I wishes you safe trip back to home,but pls ma’a don’t 4get the Npower volunteers are waiting for you. https://t.co/MIPT9VzUTC — Muhammad Umar Gabake (@UmarGabake) December 9, 2019

Madam u r not talking about our October and November stipends…

Life have been so hard for we Npower beneficiaries as result of non payment of stipends for d past two months now. Pls expedite action on it this week cos we av a lot of bills to also settle Hon. Minister — Muhammed O (@Muhamme03927586) December 9, 2019

Please pay npower their money at exact 20 — Adamu Auwalu(Sabale) (@AdamuSabale) December 10, 2019

@Sadiya_farouq Good morning ma. Just want to say that allowing Npower 2016 batch go back to the street after over 3 years internship will amount to a waste of enormous time and resources. More crime should be expected as they should jot be expected to fold their arms and die. — udo joseph (@josephudo2) December 10, 2019

Honourable minister, we appreciate your effort in the Diaspora. But dont forget we need you here to fulfill your primary duties especially your promise to Npower. This is Festive season everybody is desperately waiting for their stipends — Sammy (@Sammy97628047) December 10, 2019

Good one….learn more on how to improve Npower social empowerment program . — KANU ELVIS NDUBUISI (@ELVISKANU) December 10, 2019

Let the Turkish government teach you how their citizens are being treated and cherished unlike the way you treat the npower beneficiaries here. — Farouk Mustafa (@FaroukMustafa5) December 10, 2019