N-Power: 'Put A Smile On Our Faces' - Beneficiaries Tell Buhari's Minister
Farouq said her ministry was making efforts to develop an exit plan for beneficiaries who have spent 2 years (Photo: Sadiya Farouq/Twitter)

Graduate volunteers of the Muhammadu Buhari-administration’s N-Power programme are calling on Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq to ensure stipends are paid as promised.

Concise News understands that the Federal Government is owing roughly 500, 000 beneficiaries of the scheme two-month pay. They earn N30, 000 per month.

Advertise With Us

Although, Hajia Farouq did reveal in a Press Conference last Monday that her ministry is working towards settling payments on or before 20th of December.

Yet, as the ‘countdown’ continues, beneficiaries are asking the minister in charge of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) to ‘make them happy’.

Check out some comments from concerned citizens below: