Liverpool overcame a difficult night in Austria to book their place in the last 16 of the Champions League as Group E winners thanks to a 2-0 victory at Red Bull Salzburg.

Last season’s Champions League winners started the game needing to avoid defeat to book their spot in the knockout stages, and while they were tested during the first half by Salzburg’s vibrant attack, the Premier League side’s defence held firm.

Liverpool did create chances of their own during what was a frantic opening 45 minutes, but they had to wait until the second half to break the deadlock, with Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah both scoring in the space of 100 seconds.

The goals knocked the wind out of Salzburg as Liverpool eased through the final 30 minutes and into Monday’s last-16 draw – which takes place in Nyon at 11am, as group winners, despite Napoli’s 4-0 win over Genk.