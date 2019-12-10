A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Tuesday December 10th, 2019, on Concise News.

Here are the latest N-Power news headlines

N-Power Beneficiaries Berate Scheme Boss For ‘Turkey’ Post

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme have criticised the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq for traveling abroad for an event while stipends remain unpaid.

The minister is attending the first Organization of Islamic Cooperation Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ministerial Conference on Social Development.

The theme of the event is “Ensuring Social Equality and Welfare for All in the Member States: Opportunities and Challenges”.

The ministry Farouq heads now supervises the National Social Investments Programme (NSIPs) which the N-Power scheme is one of. Read more here.

‘Ayekooto’ Gets Knocks For ‘N-Power Money Is Being Paid’ Stance

As stipend is yet to be settled, an All Progressives Congress (APC) adherent and one of the leaders of the Buhari Media Center (BMC), simply identified as Dayo, has received knocks from Twitter users for asserting that “N-Power money is being paid”.

The N-Power Programme is a job creation and skills empowerment programme of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

According to the FG, N-Power is designed to help young Nigerians acquire and develop life-long skills to become practical solution providers in their communities, enabling them to become innovative players in the domestic and global markets. It is for young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 35. Read more here.

And that’s all for today on the latest N-Power news on Concise News. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this dependable online news medium. Do enjoy the rest of your day!