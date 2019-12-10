The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that some Nigerian politicians are desperate because the rewards of public office seem too juicy to ignore.

The Director of Voter Education and Publicity of the commission, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, said this on Monday in Abuja.

He said: “I think the rewards of public office seem too juicy (the amount of power influence and money) that comes with public office I guess, is such that there has to be a desperation. It’s almost a do or die and many of them don’t have another source of income. So, if you lose out, I guess for a couple of years, you would be in the cooler”.

Speaking further about the importance of electoral reforms in curbing the menace of electoral malpractices, Osaze-Uzzi noted that increased use of technology and less human interference is always a better way to go.

Also speaking on the matter, Convener of the election Situation Room, Clement Nwankwo, noted that in addition to the Electoral Reform Bill proposed by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo Om-Agege, an Electoral Offenses Commission should be established.