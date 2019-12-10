ICPC Vows To Be Ruthless In Fight Against Corruption

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offence Commission (ICPC), Bolaji Owasanoye, says the commission will be ruthless in fighting corruption.

Owasanoye also said the fight against corruption will only succeed if Nigerians embrace integrity, transparency and accountability as a way of life.

He spoke at an occasion to mark the 2019 international anti-corruption day organised by the ICPC in Lokoja, Kogi state.

The meeting was organised in collaboration with ActionAid, Nigeria and Participation Initiative for Behavioral Change in Development (PIBCID), its partner in the state.

According to him, the commission will be ruthless in dealing with corruption cases within permissible limits under the law “to bring the menace to its knees”.

Represented by Chilezie Ogwuegbu, Kogi commissioner of ICPC, the Chairman said: “When a country’s institutions are weakened by corruption, its security forces would not be trusted, its borders would become porous, criminality will fester and its insecurity may be internationalised.”

He added that ICPC will intensify efforts at detection and investigation of acts of corruption.

Halima Sadiq, acting executive director, PIBCID, said the country has the potential to achieve greatness but that corruption has created poverty and other challenges.

“It has been established that corruption leads to massive poverty, lack of facilities such as good roads, electricity, water, health facilities and other infrastructure such as industries and educational facilities, among others,” Sadiq said.