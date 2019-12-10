Owerri-based king of night life Cubanna Chief Priest who was one of the facilitators of American rapper’ Cardi B’s trip to Nigeria has taken to Instagram to brag about bringing change to the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Concise News reports that Cubana, while sharing photos of himself and Cardi B on his handle, said he deserves honour for the successful visit of the sensational rapper.

Recall that Cardi B stormed Nigeria’s commercial centre, Lagos, on Thursday, December 5, for Livespot X Festival, which held on Saturday after which she headed for Ghana’s capital, Accra.

Captioning the photos, Cubana boasted that he spent so much on the rapper’s visit to the country.

He wrote: I Did Change The Face Of Naija🇳🇬 Entertainment With CUBANA🔥 Na That Original Multi Grammy🎖 Award Winning Yankee🇺🇸 Rapper🎙 @iamcardib Be This Oh !!!! No Be Look 👀 Alike, No Be Photoshop, Put Some Respect ✊🏿 Some Real, Fat @obi_cubana Money💰Went Down To Make This Possible, Get Me Some Frames🖼 I Need To Hang My Picture Of The Year