

Arsenal produced a spirited second-half fightback to finally return to winning ways and give Freddie Ljungberg his first three points as Gunners boss with a 3-1 Premier League triumph over West Ham.

For an hour, Arsenal had looked on course to make it ten games without a win, after Angelo Ogbonna had given the home side the lead at the London Stadium.

But Brazilian teenager Gabriel Martinelli, making his first Premier League start, equalised to spark a spell of three goals in ten minutes, as Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also hit the target to secure a much needed – and long-awaited – win.

Ljungberg made a raft of changes to the side that had lost at home to Brighton last week, with Pepe’s display as a half-time substitute in that game enough to earn him a start, while Martinelli was also included as Alexandre Lacazette dropped to the bench.

Hector Bellerin had been due to start at right-back, but picked up an injury in the warm-up, meaning Ainsley Maitland-Niles was drafted in.

Sead Kolasinac was only called onto the bench as a result of that change, but he too was thrown into the fray only half-an-hour in when Kieran Tierney went down with a shoulder problem.

With the win, Arsenal move up to ninth, while West Ham stay 16th, a point above the drop zone.