Buhari Names New AMCON Chairman After Sacking Of Banire

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Edward Adamu as Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

Adamu, who was appointed as CBN deputy governor on 23 March, 2018, after working in the apex bank for 25 years, replaces Muiz Banire, who assumed office as AMCON Chairman in October 2018.

No reason has been given by the Presidency for the removal of Banire.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary on Tuesday, read a letter from Buhari asking the upper legislative chamber to confirm the appointment of Adamu.

“In accordance with Section 10(1) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Act, 2010, I hereby present Mr Edward Lametek Adamu for confirmation as Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria by the Distinguished Senate,” the letter dated December 9 read.

“While hoping that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”