n-power october stipend news today payment alert
N-Power beneficiary (Photo: N-Power/Twitter)

As stipend is yet to be settled, an All Progressives Congress (APC) adherent and one of the leaders of the Buhari Media Center (BMC), simply identified as Dayo, has received knocks from Twitter users for asserting that “N-Power money is being paid”.

Concise News reports that the N-Power Programme is a job creation and skills empowerment programme of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

According to the FG, N-Power is designed to help young Nigerians acquire and develop life-long skills to become practical solution providers in their communities, enabling them to become innovative players in the domestic and global markets. It is for young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 35.

The main policy thrust of the N-Power scheme is to harness large-scale skill development in the country, the Muhammadu Buhari administration says.

On Monday, Dayo, with Twitter name, @DeeOneAyekooto while tackling ‘wailers’ claimed major commitments of the FG is being settled. He mentioned N-Power as one of the ‘money being paid’. But some commenters objected to that stance.

