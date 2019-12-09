Popular media mogul, Toke Makinwa has attacked Instagram users who praised American rapper, Cardi B over same things they shade Nigerian celebrities for doing.

Concise News reports that social media users have for the past few days showered much praises on Cardi B who arrived Nigeria on last Thursday for the first time.

The rapper had visited Nigeria’s mega city, Lagos for Livespot X Festival which held on Saturday.

Reacting to the praises showered on Cardi B, Makinwa said Nigerians are their own problems.

She wrote ” These are the issues… Nigerians, Cardi B is so real, i stan”

“Your own celebs living their lives like her. Such a disgrace! Morally corrupt bad role model so plastic so crass so unintelligent so razz so loud”