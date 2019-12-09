Nollywood actress of Nigerian and German descent Adunni Ade has taken to Instagram to shower praises on American rapper Cardi B while stating that she will choose her music over foolery of some friends.

Concise News reports that Adunni met with Cardi B, who was in Africa for the first time, ahead of Livespot X Festival which held on Saturday.

Sharing a photo of herself and the American on her Instagram handle, Adunni criticised friends who are full of negativity.

She said, “Folks are real bitter I tell you! You do good! They envy! You do bad, they were already waiting on your mess up to clown you. I’ve never been cut from the same cloth like a lot! Why so angry??? Why so negative?

“I do not have friends, I do not need them but music! Has been a healer for me for a very longtime. I love all genres of music.

“I appreciate a lot of artists but local and international. You could never ever catch me hating on another being! Why? I don’t know their pain or struggle or hurt or their source of income or source of livelihood.” the mother of two continued.

“I love me shommmm Cardi Music!! Shiiii wait until I meet Angelina Jolie or my Celine Dion! Lawrddddd damnit! I’ve had to block loads of folks and I’ll continue to do so if you come on here with your foolery. … to think you’re even following me???

“I’ll rather appreciate a real person than (good or bad) than someone who lives in lies! OluwaBelcalis Marlenis Almanzar notin do you! Keep growing in Gods Grace. Even your favorites are fans of other artists! Guess she happens to be one of mines!”