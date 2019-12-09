The Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) has posted a new video online showing the execution of two Nigerian soldiers and a policeman.

The video, dated December 8, shows masked men believed to be members of the terrorist group with the three security men reportedly abducted at a fake checkpoint in Benisheikh, Borno state.

While one displayed his identity card and introduced himself as a mobile police sergeant, the second one identified himself as a sergeant of the Nigerian army, with the third person saying he was a private soldier.

“We are saying to the soldiers of Nigeria, we will never spare those fighting people practicing the religion of Allah. Because of that we shall attack your barracks, wallahi we shall block you on your roads. The story is, what you hear is not what you see; what lies ahead is tougher and uglier than this, Allahu Akbar,” a masked man said before the close-range execution of the three men near a river believed to be around the Lake Chad area.

According to a report by Channels TV, following the disbandment of most military checkpoints along the Maiduguri-Damaturu road, insurgents, according to sources, now mount fake checkpoints, dressed in full military regalia.

The Army, at the time of publishing this report, had yet to react to the video.