Nollywood screen diva, Tonto Dikeh has reacted to the death of American rapper, Juice Wrld who died on Sunday, December 8, at the age of 21.

Concise News understands that the rapper died at the age of 21, after he reportedly suffered a seizure at Chicago’s Midway airport on the said day.

Juice Wrld’s death came few days after he celebrated his 21st birthday.

Speaking on the death of Juice Wrld, Dikeh shared his photo, while stating that the rapper had earlier in a song, said he would die at the age of 21.

The mother of one emphasised on the importance of making good prophecies into one’s life, just as she mourned the rapper.

The actress wrote “He said he would die at 21.. Yesterday he died at 21.. I can’t over emphasis how important it is to speak of yourself positively whether it be thru songs, poems, write up or straight talk. If you don’t learn this for your own good, At least do so for the ones who love and cherish you!! Greatest weapon God gave to man, ‘your mouth Use it to get rich not kill yourself and others. Your death isn’t painful to you as it is to the Loved ones you leave behind. #RIPTOAMANINTHEPIC #POST&DELETE.”