The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has handed Russia a four-year ban from all major sporting events, including the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

But Concise News understands that athletes who can prove they are untainted by the doping scandal will be able to compete under a neutral flag.

The executive committee of WADA made the unanimous decision on Monday in a meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Russia’s ban comes after the country’s Anti Doping Agency (RUSADA) was declared non-compliant for manipulating laboratory data handed over to investigators in January 2019.

Rusada, according to WADA, has 21 days to appeal against the ban. But if Russia does so, the appeal will be referred to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

“For too long, Russian doping has detracted from clean sport. The blatant breach by the Russian authorities of Rusada’s reinstatement conditions demanded a robust response, WADA president Sir Craig Reedie said.

“That is exactly what has been delivered.

“Russia was afforded every opportunity to get its house in order and re-join the global anti-doping community for the good of its athletes and of the integrity of sport, but it chose instead to continue in its stance of deception and denial.”