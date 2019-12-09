The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the 21 Local Government chairmanship seats in the Saturday’s elections in Adamawa State.
Chairman, Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), BIsa Shetima, who declared the results on Sunday in Yola, said the result of councillors for the 226 wards had been announced at the local government levels.
Shetima said the commission would give all the elected chairmen their certificates of return on Monday.
The scores of the two parties and the respective LGAs where they occurred, are as follows:
Demsa PDP 16,664; APC 9,647
Fufore PDP 26,720; APC 14,482
Ganye PDP 13,241; APC 9,793; ADC 1,756
Girei PDP 24,768; APC 6,235
Gobir PDP 25,723; APC 1,683; ADC 3,974
Guyuk PDP 22,457; APC 6,331; SDP 332
Hong PDP 28,369; APC 521; MRD 117
Jada PDP 24, 642; APC 11,153
Lamurde PDP 16,803; APC 6,538
Madagali PDP 25,291; APC 4,097
Maiha PDP 27,096; APC 7,754
Mayo-Belwa PDP 21,872; APC 12,780
Michika PDP 39,295; APC 9,419
Mubi North PDP 32,927; APC 2,430; AA 1,856
Mubi South PDP 25,421, APC 9,9891; ASD 0;
Numan PDP 19,928; APC 5,452; ADC 5,236
Shelleng PDP 15,562; APC 6,213; ADC 5,236
Song PDP 66,145; APC 6,746
Toungo PDP 28,642; APC 826
Yola North PDP 11,257; APC 8,732; ADC 267;
Yola South PDP 19,110; APC 8,354
The council election which was conducted peacefully on Saturday became controversial later that Saturday and much of Sunday, well before the results were announced Sunday evening, with many APC stakeholders alleging irregularities.
Among the critics was former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal who released a statement Sunday afternoon asserting that the election was a fraud and an insult to Adamawa people.
The former SGF accused Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of failing to deliver on his promise to ensure free and fair elections.
He said election did not take place in some LGAs, including Hong where he was during the election, and declared that the result of the election cannot be acceptable.