The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the 21 Local Government chairmanship seats in the Saturday’s elections in Adamawa State.

Chairman, Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), BIsa Shetima, who declared the results on Sunday in Yola, said the result of councillors for the 226 wards had been announced at the local government levels.

Shetima said the commission would give all the elected chairmen their certificates of return on Monday.

The scores of the two parties and the respective LGAs where they occurred, are as follows:

Demsa PDP 16,664; APC 9,647

Fufore PDP 26,720; APC 14,482

Ganye PDP 13,241; APC 9,793; ADC 1,756

Girei PDP 24,768; APC 6,235

Gobir PDP 25,723; APC 1,683; ADC 3,974

Guyuk PDP 22,457; APC 6,331; SDP 332

Hong PDP 28,369; APC 521; MRD 117

Jada PDP 24, 642; APC 11,153

Lamurde PDP 16,803; APC 6,538

Madagali PDP 25,291; APC 4,097

Maiha PDP 27,096; APC 7,754

Mayo-Belwa PDP 21,872; APC 12,780

Michika PDP 39,295; APC 9,419

Mubi North PDP 32,927; APC 2,430; AA 1,856

Mubi South PDP 25,421, APC 9,9891; ASD 0;

Numan PDP 19,928; APC 5,452; ADC 5,236

Shelleng PDP 15,562; APC 6,213; ADC 5,236

Song PDP 66,145; APC 6,746

Toungo PDP 28,642; APC 826

Yola North PDP 11,257; APC 8,732; ADC 267;

Yola South PDP 19,110; APC 8,354

The council election which was conducted peacefully on Saturday became controversial later that Saturday and much of Sunday, well before the results were announced Sunday evening, with many APC stakeholders alleging irregularities.

Among the critics was former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal who released a statement Sunday afternoon asserting that the election was a fraud and an insult to Adamawa people.

The former SGF accused Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of failing to deliver on his promise to ensure free and fair elections.

He said election did not take place in some LGAs, including Hong where he was during the election, and declared that the result of the election cannot be acceptable.