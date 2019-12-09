Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed that he told Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) to suspend his Integrity award.

Osinbajo made this known in a letter released by his Media Aide, Laolu Akande, on Monday which he wrote the centre.

Concise News had reported that the centre announced in a statement on Monday that it was postponing the award of Osinbajo over the treatment of the convener of RevolutionNow movement., Omoyele Sowore.

The centre said the postponement was in response to the protest against what she called, “the repression of freedom of speech” by the present administration, citing the case of the convener of #RevolutionNow Movement and Sahara Reporters’ Publisher, Omoyele Sowore.

Speaking further, Osinbajo said he wrote the letter to excuse himself from the ceremony, adding that it would be insensitive for him to attend the award ceremony in the light of the travails of Sowore.

The letter read:”I am extremely grateful for the recognition and award of the “Integrity Specialty of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism’s Anti-corruption Defender Award of 2019” to me.

“The award, I note, is for our Justice reform efforts in Lagos State. I had accepted the award with pride on behalf of the excellent Justice Sector team we had.

“However, two reasons explain my absence. First is that I am currently in Abu Dhabi for an international meeting under the auspices of the government of the UAE where I am the keynote speaker.

“Second, in view of the development on Friday in the Sowore case, I think it would be insensitive and inappropriate to attend the ceremony.

“Please accept my heartfelt apologies and extend the same to the other members of the organizing team. God bless you.”