Nigeria's Ebere Eze Scores Brace To End QPR's Winless Run

Ebere Eze netted both goals as Queens Park Rangers defeated Preston 2-0 in their Championship clash on Saturday.

The win was Rangers’ first in eight matches and also their first clean sheet of the season.

Eze, born in England to Nigerian parents put QPR ahead on 17 minutes and doubled their lead with a penalty midway through the second half.

The opener came when Geoff Cameron opened up the Preston defence with a superb ball forward and Eze scored at the second attempt after his first effort was saved by keeper Declan Rudd.

He scored his second of the game from the spot on 67 minutes.

The goals took Eze’s tally for the season to nine and further enhanced the young forward’s growing reputation.

He was given a standing ovation by the home crowd when substituted with a couple of minutes remaining.

Eze is being courted by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to play for the Super Eagles as he is also eligible to represent England. The NFF President Amaju Pinnick has held talks with the QPR star to convince him to play for Nigeria.