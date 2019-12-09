Nigerian Striker Speaks On African Player Of The Year Award Chances

Super Falcons of Nigeria striker, Asisat Oshoala has said she would not be disappointed if the 2019 African Women’s Footballer of the Year doesn’t come to her.

Concise News reports that Oshoala is up against Ajara Nchout, Tabitha Chawinga and two others for the top prize in the women’s category of the CAF Awards.

“Particularly for me, I don’t know what my chances are but I just feel, whatever happens, it’s fine by me,” Oshoala told Goal.

“Going for my fourth award, I think it is a very good thing. I just want to be consistent. It is the most important thing for me.

“It is not about getting one and being comfortable. I just want to better each year and much more helpful for every team I play for anywhere I find myself.

“I don’t really know if 2019 is my best year because I’ve always been good for a couple of years.

“So, I really wouldn’t say 2019 is the best but yeah, I must admit I had a lot of opportunities to play at the world stage like in the Champions League final and a couple more games.

“I have not had a good chance to play in the Champions League before, although I played twice while I was at Liverpool. So, I can say 2019 because I won a [Champions League] silver medal.”

The award winner will be announced during the CAF Awards ceremony on Tuesday, 7 January 2020, at the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, Egypt. The Super Falcons captain has won it thrice in the past.

Women’s Player of the Year