Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Monday, December 9th, 2019.

The Presidency has said the Department of State Services (DSS) does not need permission from President Muhammadu Buhari to carry out its duties. The Presidency said this in a statement by the President’s Media Adie, Garba Shehu, in reaction to the DSS re-arrest of activist Omoyele Sowore in a courtroom last week.

The US State Department has condemned the re-arrest of activist Omoyele Sowore by the Department of State Services (DSS) last week. The development has sparked condemnation from many quarters with the US State Department admitting that it is concerned about the development.

Femi Falana, counsel to the convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore, has slammed the Department of State Services (DSS) for denying the invasion of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday to rearrest his client. In a statement on Sunday, Falana said immediately the case was adjourned, DSS operatives “pounced on Sowore and caused a disruption of the proceedings of the court”. According to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, the armed DSS operatives who disguised in lawyer’s outfit were inside the courtroom.

The Nigerian Senate has said that it does not have a reason to declare the seat of the senator representing Abia North in the National Assembly, Orji Uzor Kalu, vacant because of his conviction. Spokesman of the Red Chamber, Senator Godiya Akwashiki, made this known to reporters on Saturday in Abuja.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) said it will introduce a new visa policy for the West African country, Concise News has learned. This news medium understands that the NIS Comptroller General Muhammad Babandede said this over the weekend at the NIS dinner in Abuja. He said that the e-visa policy will encourage investors to Nigeria thereby generating Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for Nigeria and making Nigeria a most preferred destination through transparency in administration and facilitation of facilities by the service.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has departed Abuja for the City of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates for a peace forum. He is expected to speak on ‘The Role of Religions in Promoting Tolerance: From Possibility to Necessity’ at the Sixth Assembly of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies. A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, said that Osinbajo’s speech is scheduled as the forum’s keynote address.

The Lagos State House of Assembly has said that the state’s pension law permitting former governors, their deputies, and other public office holders to receive pensions and allowances from state coffers will not be repealed. Tunde Braimoh, Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, said on Sunday that Lagos Assembly would not go the way of the Zamfara Assembly which recently repealed pension law for its former governors.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said he would only back someone who has the capacity as his successor in 2023. He said this recently in a reception held in his honour by the apex socio-cultural group in Ikwerreland Ogbako Ikwerre. According to him, no single ethnic group in the state can produce the governor.

The woman leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State who was burnt alive, Salome Abuh, has been buried amid tears in her village on Saturday. However, three weeks after the sad incident, the slain women leader was buried in her village, Aji-Obala in Ofu Local Government Area of the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua, as he reclaimed his belts in against Andy Ruiz. While reacting to Joshua’s win, Buhari in a statement on Sunday commended Joshua for bringing smiles to millions of Nigerians. According to him, Joshua’s win in the rematch shows that the downfall of a man is not the end of his life.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.